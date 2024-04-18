18 DISABLED PEOPLE EVICTED

Eighteen People with Disabilities (PWD) and other vulnerable persons are stranded after they were evicted from a piece of agricultural land that they were allocated and stayed on for 16 years.

The 18 who are members of Nhakayavatema Co-operative were evicted through a ruling made by Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa on January 25, 2024. The ruling came following an application for the eviction which was made by a lawyer named Daison Chirima who claims to be the legitimate owner of the piece of land.

The eviction itself was effected on January 25, 2024. Some of the evicted members are now staying at the bus rank and on street pavements.

The types of disabilities among the 18 include those who walk with crutches, amputees, and those who are wheelchair-bound.

The chairman of the co-operative, Chimbidzikayi Dzinavatonga who uses crutches because one of his legs was amputated. He told The Mirror that the co-operative got the land from Zanu PF in 2008. He said they have legitimate papers of ownership of the 2.385-hectare piece of land situated at SD33 Hippo Valley North and signed for by former Chiredzi Town Council Environmental Officer, Edson Nyadenga and they have been farming on the land for the last 16 years and this was the only source of living for them.

The documents that entitles the co-operative to the land reads in part, “This letter confirms that Nhakayavatema could go ahead and grow crops. The matter has been discussed and digested by our management therefore we recommend for the commencement of the farming project”. Masvingo Mirror