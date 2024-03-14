WOMAN LOSES EYE OVER FARE

A WOMAN, who was aboard a commuter omnibus from Epworth to the Harare CBD, lost her eye after she was assaulted by the conductor who was claiming she didn’t pay the 50 cents bus fare.

Anesu Mapondera boarded the commuter omnibus on Monday at around 6pm and occupied the front seat.

She paid her 50 cents fare.

As she was about to disembark, the conductor, Tafadzwa Zivavo, started demanding that she pays the bus fare.

Mapondera tried to tell him that she had already paid but a misunderstanding arose between the two.

Zivavo turned violent, grabbed Mapondera’s head and twisted it so that she would face him.

He headbutted her once on the left eye and pushed her away.

Mapondera sustained a serious eye injury and filed a police report.

Zivavo appeared in court before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Meanwhile, Last Takundwa appeared before the same court charged with murder after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new lover.

The court heard that on March 4, at around 4am, Takundwa and his suspected accomplices — Robson Takundwa and Justin Magedhi — were drinking beer inside Big Dhara Nite Club at Glen View 4 Shopping Centre.

The trio had a misunderstanding with the now deceased, Geodricks Mushonga, over his girlfriend whom Last had previously dated.

They allegedly blocked the club’s entrance and dragged Mushonga to a bus terminus and assaulted him.

One of them withdrew a knife and stabbed Mushonga three times on the head, back and buttocks.

The trio fled and went into hiding. Takundwa was remanded in custody. Rufaro Chonzi appeared for the State. H Metro