MADZIBABA'S CULT HIDES IDs



MADZIBABA Ishmael followers say they do not have national identification cards because they want to conceal the shameless acts in which they are involved in early child marriages.

This emerged yesterday after a number of women pleaded with police officers to collect their national identification cards from their homes despite having claimed on Tuesday that they all did not have IDs.

The police were selecting women and children who were being taken for medical examinations.

Madzibaba Ishmael, who was arrested on Tuesday, also claimed that his church did not believe in IDs.

However, it has emerged that this is meant to hide the real ages of the women because the cult is trying to cover up the abuse of girls who are being pushed into early child marriages.

Madzibaba Ishmael is reported to have nine wives and there are claims that five of the women were forced into child marriages. H Metro