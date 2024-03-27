WE WILL STABILISE PRICES, SAYS ED

THE Government is implementing a raft of measures to steady prices, arrest speculative activities and stabilise the exchange rate, President Mnangagwa has said.
Addressing the 375th session of the Politburo yesterday,
President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu PF’s First Secretary, said Government
would ensure the country has a conducive business environment which is critical
for Zimbabwe’s economic growth and stability.
“My Government is determined to implement responsive
interventions towards arresting speculative activities, inflation, price
increases and stabilising the exchange rate.
“Equally important, our home-grown innovative solutions and
hard honest work remain critical to increasing production and productivity in
every sector. This must see us continually improving the quality of life of our
citizenry and ultimately realise Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.
The periodic exchange rate movement emanating from the
currency value mismatch between the Zimbabwean dollar and the United States
dollar is creating distortions thereby fuelling price increases, but soon
Government will introduce new measures to stabilise the currency including
linking the exchange rate to hard assets such as gold and creating a currency
board.
President Mnangagwa said under Zanu PF, Zimbabwe has
remained a strong and resilient democratic state, never to give in to the whims
of former colonisers and erstwhile forces, some of whom are behind the
speculative behaviour dogging the market.
“We are a country of unparalleled natural endowments. Our
socio-economic development is irreversible. No one and nothing will reverse our
development work and the gains we have realised to date,” he said.
The Government, he said, is putting in place necessary
measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the El-Nino induced droughts.
“My Government will continue to roll out measures to
address the negative effects of drought and climate change. I challenge the
party to take the lead at the cell/village level to keep our grassroots updated
and knowledgeable about the national climate action plan, including promoting
conservation agriculture methods, as well as building resilience and adaptive
capacities,” said President Mnangagwa.
The country has been experiencing unusual weather spells
that have cast a dark cloud on the prospects of this year’s agriculture season.
The President commended the party leadership for
successfully hosting the conference of Secretary Generals and Wings of Former
Liberation Movements of Southern Africa, which was recently held in the city of
Victoria Falls.
The conference, President Mnangagwa said, was important in
solidifying the revolutionary political perspectives and shared values in the
region, including the independence of Southern Africa.
“I urge the party to reflect on the recommendations or
outcomes of the conference, more so in view of advancing our regional
socio-economic development and political agenda. We must keep our movements
united, deepen regional integration and cooperation, as well as collaborate and
defend our respective independence, freedoms and sovereignty. More importantly,
it is in this month of March, that we set aside a special day for ourselves to
celebrate Southern Africa’s Liberation Day,” said President Mnangagwa.
The party constitution, he added, is the founding platform
on which all members must converge and find footing.
“Hence, as seasoned and experienced cadres, our service to
the people must reflect leadership and guidance in the implementation of party
policies, directives and resolutions. Let us be consistent and persistent in
all our party policies, programmes and activities.
“Let me reiterate that our procedures, rules and
regulations remain cardinal. Structures and every cadre of the party must seek
to observe, respect and abide by our constitution. Tinotevera gwara
remusangano,” he said.
He urged the party leadership to deliver on the promises
made to the people during the campaigning period last year.
President Mnangagwa said: “On the development front, our
individual and collective resolve across every structure of the party continues
to fuel us to deliver on the promises we made to the people. This is the Zanu
PF way, dating back to the period of our protracted armed struggle for
liberation. The focus now and into the future is on the realisation of the aims
and objectives of the party, particularly to advance the prosperity of our
people and create conditions for wealth creation as well as broad-based
empowerment.”
He applauded the leadership of Matabeleland North Province
for organising the function to memorialise and immortalise the historic feat of
the country’s gallant forebears, the Imbizo Regiment, at the 1893 battle of
Pupu.
At the regional level, he said Zimbabwe continues to
register successes in various subsectors, including in governance and
leadership.
He congratulated Chief Fortune Charumbira for retaining the
Pan-African Parliament presidency.
In the spirit of Pan-Africanism, he said Zimbabwe continues
to support home-grown initiatives under SADC towards the attainment of lasting
peace in the eastern and northern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and
Mozambique respectively. Herald
