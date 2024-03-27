ARMED ROBBER STEALS US$5, JAILED 20 YEARS

A MAN who stole US$5 from a motorist before causing a car accident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Blessing Moyo was facing two counts of armed robbery when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi yesterday.

Initially, he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment of which six years were suspended conditionally. He will serve an effective 14 years in jail. Prosecuting, Mrs Cecilia Mashingaidze told the court that Moyo robbed Mr King Kamungeremu who had given him a lift from Chitungwiza to Harare City centre.

Agreed facts are that Moyo and his accomplice, who is at large, got into Mr Kamungeremu’s car near St Mary’s clinic.

Upon arrival at Manyame River bridge, the accomplice, who was in the front seat, produced a pistol and pointed it at the complainant, instructing him to surrender his valuables including the motor vehicle.

Mr Kamungeremu then surrendered his wallet which contained US$5.

Moyo instructed Mr Kamungeremu to turn left into a nearby dust road and drive towards Kabrit Zimbabwe National Army main camp.

However, before arriving at the army base, and in a desperate bid for survival, Mr Kamungeremu drove into the oncoming traffic lane where he was hit on the rear by another car.

Mr Kamungeremu then stopped the car and disembarked from the vehicle shouting for help.

As soon as the car stopped, Moyo’s unknown accomplice reportedly took off, leaving him trapped in the car. Some of the motorists who witnessed the accident then helped Mr Kamungeremu capture Moyo and took him to the police station. The court further heard that during their searches, the Good Samaritans recovered a pellet gun that the robbers had used. Herald



