PROSTITUTE RAPED AT CLIENT'S HOUSE

A 42-year-old suspected hooker who operates at Mverechena Shopping Centre in Domboshava was raped by a client who had promised to pay US$20 for sexual services, the court heard.

The accused Teddy Magutakuona (41) was facing rape charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei.

It is the State’s case that on December 15, 2023 at around 2am, Magutakuona went to Mverechena Shopping Centre for leisure. Whilst at the business centre, he met the complainant.

The accused person requested to be intimate with the complainant for a fee. The two agreed on US$20 and they went to the accused’s home.

Whilst at Magutakuona’s home, the complainant asked for the agreed US$20 first before engaging in the act. Magutakuona indicated that he had no money to give to the complainant. That prompted the complainant to terminate the agreement and she resolved to return to her house.

That did not go well with Magutakuona who locked the door and suddenly grabbed the complainant and pushed her onto a mattress. He allegedly raped her twice without protection.

The following day Magutakuona unlocked the door to let the complainant go.

On March 24, the complainant reported the matter to ZRP Borrowdale.

The complainant was medically examined by a doctor and the medical report issued by the doctor can be produced in court as evidence. Herald