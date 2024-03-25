TWO KIDS STASHED IN BOOT

FIVE suspected kidnappers were on Saturday caught by residents in Epworth after they were found hiding two children in their car’s boot.
The suspects parked the car close to a market place and
some people heard the screams of the children who were in the boot.
Sources said the suspects were made up of three men and two
women.
The three men tried to escape but were caught after a
chase.
“Vakaonekwa vane vana two muboot, after they parked their
car close to where people sell their goods,” said a source.
“The kids vaichema, which made people suspicious and they
went to check and found the children in the boot.
“The men tried to escape but were caught after a chase by
the mob.”
During the confrontation, a certain woman identified one of
the female suspects who was involved in another kidnapping incident involving
children.
“Following their arrest, they were immediately taken to
Domboramwari Police Station.
“The incident occurred in Epworth’s Stopover area along
Delport Road.
The two kids were kidnapped while they were on their way
from Rueben Shops.
“While the residents were confronting them, police arrived
at the scene and dealt with the case.” H Metro
