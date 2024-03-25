ZANU PF ANNOUNCES WINNERS

ZANU PF members have chosen Cde George Mashavave to represent the party in Mt Pleasant with Cde Kelvin Mutimbanyoka standing in Harare East constituency for the by-elections on April 26.

Cde Mashavave won against Cde Jaison Passade, Cde Chris Chuchu and Cde Beadle Musatye Gwasira, while Cde Mutimbanyoka won against Cde Lynette Mahlaba.

The party deployed Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa to supervise the primary elections in Mt Pleasant, while Cde Supa Mandiwanzira was supervising the polls in Harare East. Both were satisfied that the primary elections were conducted smoothly and peacefully.

During a Press briefing yesterday the Party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said Cde Mashavave and Cde Mutimbanyoka should proceed to prepare their nomination papers so that they are ready for the nomination court which will be sitting tomorrow. “They only have one day to prepare themselves,’’ said Cde Bimha.

The commissariat department, he said, was very grateful to the Politburo, Central Committee members and the election personnel who worked diligently in conducting these primary elections.

“The primary elections were a demonstration of the democratic nature of Zanu PF,” he said. Zanu PF did not believe in imposing candidates, but encouraged eligible party cadres to exercise the right to vote freely and peacefully.

“Now that the primary elections are behind us, we want all those competing to come together as we now campaign for Zanu PF representatives who will now battle it out with the opposition in the coming by-elections,’’ said Cde Bimha.

He also said Zanu PF has not given authority for provinces to embark on any form of restructuring of any of its organs.

“The commissariat department will soon issue a circular calling for provinces to embark on the restructuring of cells or villages. It has come to our attention that in some provinces some leaders have already started mobilising our membership in restructuring party districts, as well as district coordinating committees ,” he said. Herald