WHY ZANU PF BIGWIG WAS FORCED OUT

FORMER Zanu PF director general, Dickson Dzora, was reportedly forced to retire over a basket of allegations that include corruption and abuse of party vehicle policy, NewsDay has established.
Dzora retired from his position a fortnight ago after 23
years of service.
Sources said Dzora was already on the firing line after
President Emmerson Mnangagwa openly criticised him recently over his
transgressions at the party’s headquarters during a caucus meeting.
“Dzora had created ghost workers and was collecting the
money,” a source well-versed with the matter said.
“He abused party vehicles; he could make sure that he would
also ensure that he got a vehicle when the party bought new cars.”
Another source said: “He was forced to retire by Mnangagwa
who was unhappy with his behaviour.”
Dzora could not be reached for comment.
Zanu PF director of information, Farai Marapira, refused to
comment on the matter and directed all the questions to Zanu PF
secretary-general Obert Mpofu.
Mpofu maintained that Dzora voluntarily retired and was not
forced out.
“He was not forced to retire. He did so voluntarily,” Mpofu
said.
However, sources said Dzora was “a dead man walking”.
“He had some issues with our party leadership and he was no
longer on good terms with the presidency over his unprofessionalism and other
transgressions,” a source said.
“He had two options on the table — to retire or be fired
and he chose the latter.”
In January 2022, Mnangagwa suspended Dzora alongside
Munyaradzi Katsande, Zanu PF’s head of information and communication
technology, over the chaos that characterised the party’s provincial elections.
Dzora allegedly connived with some officials to corruptly
engage a private company to print thousands of ballot papers for the party’s
provincial elections.
He was accused of colluding with senior executives to
smuggle a private and inept company through the backdoor to land a lucrative
contract for the printing of ballot papers.
Dzora was also accused of abusing tender procedures.
Zanu PF went on to
conduct chaotic primary elections that were characterised by the shortage of
ballot papers, massive rigging and violence. Newsday
