FOUR ZIMBAS ESCAPE FROM BOTSWANA JAIL



Police say they are not aware of social reports linking an alleged rape incident to four Zimbabweans escapees who broke out from Mahalapye Prison on Sunday.

So far, Botswana Prison Service (BPS) has not been able to recapture the men; Last Ndlovu (27), Thabani Moyo (36), Abraham Sibanda (26) and Godfrey Moyo (29). In an interview with Mmegi Online, Oagile Kojane, senior superintendent and Public Relations Officer (PRO) said since their escape they have not had any wind of where the prisoners might be. “Our officers are still following up this matter and we are not aware of any reports that are making rounds in social media. We have not made any recapture as of now since their escape,” Kojane revealed.

Kojane also highlighted that the officers tasked with recapturing the four prisoners are highly capable. He appealed to members of the public to join hands with the officers in taking the escaped prisoners back in. Mmegi