FOUR ZIMBAS ESCAPE FROM BOTSWANA JAIL

Police say they are not aware of social reports linking an alleged rape incident to four Zimbabweans escapees who broke out from Mahalapye Prison on Sunday.
So far, Botswana Prison Service (BPS) has not been able to
recapture the men; Last Ndlovu (27), Thabani Moyo (36), Abraham Sibanda (26)
and Godfrey Moyo (29). In an interview with Mmegi Online, Oagile Kojane, senior
superintendent and Public Relations Officer (PRO) said since their escape they
have not had any wind of where the prisoners might be. “Our officers are still
following up this matter and we are not aware of any reports that are making
rounds in social media. We have not made any recapture as of now since their
escape,” Kojane revealed.
Kojane also highlighted that the officers tasked with
recapturing the four prisoners are highly capable. He appealed to members of
the public to join hands with the officers in taking the escaped prisoners back
in. Mmegi
