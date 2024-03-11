ARMY CAPTAIN TURNED ROBBER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A ZIMBABWE National Army captain Foster Nyasha, who allegedly robbed Chinese national Yao Jingjie of US$60 000, was denied bail by magistrate Tendai Mahwe when he appeared before the Mutare Magistrate Court on a robbery charge.
Nyasha was advised to apply for bail at the High Court
while his co-accused police members Albert Machona (42), a sergeant, and
constables Charles Musiiwa (33) and Tanyaradzwa Mhondiwa (30) were each granted
US$150 bail.
Machona, Musiiwa and Mhondiwa are stationed at Mutare
Central Police Station while Nyasha is attached to 3 Infantry Battalion
headquarters in the same town.
It is the State’s case that on February 28, at around 1900
hours Yao arrived home by taxi from a business trip in Harare.
Yao was accompanied by her driver Kalim Mukwamba who left
with the taxi as the Chinese national was entering her home in Morningside.
Before entering her house, Yao saw an intruder who turned
out to be Nyasha wearing a black mask.
He allegedly assaulted Yao, fracturing her hands before
robbing her of a satchel containing the cash.
Her screams attracted neighbours who pursued Nyasha and
recovered the bag which they handed to the three cops — Machona, Musiiwa and
Mhondiwa.
But the three allegedly released Nyasha and shared with him
the balance of US$34 000 after giving a relative of Yao US$26 000.
They turned the people who apprehended Nyasha into accused
persons resulting in them being charged with abuse of office.
Further investigations revealed their alleged crime.
Last Goredema prosecuted. Newsday
