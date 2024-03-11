CHAMISA USE OF CCC STRUCTURES EXPOSED AS GWERU RALLY IS BANNED

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Blue Movement is using Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) structures to mobilise support amid concerns by political analysts that the organisation might just face the same fate as the previous one.
Chamisa stepped down from the CCC, arguing that Zanu PF had
infiltrated the party after self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo
Tshabangu purged several CCC legislators from Parliament.
Former CCC legislators Amos Chibaya and Ostallos Siziba
have been on a whirlwind tour of the provinces updating the party’s grassroots
supporters on Chamisa’s impending political movement which will have blue as
its colour.
NewsDay reported last month that senior opposition figures
are not pleased that the duo is holding provincial meetings pushing for a new
movement without their knowledge.
And now, Newsday has learned that the duo is using
CCC structures to mobilise for the new movement despite Chamisa dumping the
formation.
This came to light after Chibaya and Siziba sought to hold
a rally at Mkoba Golf Course in Gweru yesterday.
The duo applied to hold the rally using the CCC name and
structures.
“Police has banned our rally in Mkoba which was slated for
this afternoon on the basis that there was not sufficient information about the
venue when the letter clearly stated that it will be held at Mkoba 4 Golf
Course,” Sibiza said.
However, in the urgent application, NewsDay observed that
CCC was also cited as an applicant.
According to the prohibition order dated March 9, officer
commanding Gweru Police Urban one Chief Superintendent TB Gumpo addressed the
conveners yesterday as “CCC Midlands Province.”
Professor of World Politics at the University of London’s
School of Oriental and African Studies Stephen Chan said Chamisa needed to be
organised or he would not succeed in his next move.
“I think the uncertainty as to how Chamisa will proceed
originates from his own indecision as to the best way forward,” said Chan.
“He is anxious not to be 'infiltrated' again, but
infiltration depends upon an organisation that can be infiltrated. Yet, without
an organised way forward, Chamisa cannot succeed.”
Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said while no one could
claim ownership from support base politically or legally it was however,
possible that the movement might be thwarted given the “politicised Judiciary”.
“We are alive to the fact that we have a hugely politicised
and ineffective Judiciary of course (it) can be abused for the political gain
of Zanu PF but even stretching this far
makes a mockery of our Judiciary and political systems. The way forward for
Chamisa is to launch a new party that tries to be foolproof from Zanu PF
infiltration and the likes of Tshabangu.”
He added: “What we are seeing more broadly in the political
space in Zimbabwe is undermining of the democratic political practices in the
sense that you cannot have impostors like Tshabangu who never campaigned for
CCC and are not known come out and claim that they are leaders. Regardless the
opposition forces must maintain pressure on Zanu-PF, must maintain mobilisation
and hopefully be in a position to contest again.”
Meanwhile, police in Gweru said they banned the rally due
to “threats of violence.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment