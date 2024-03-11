TEARFUL MACHESO : I WAS SHOCKED



ALICK Macheso has a way of showing his joy – HE CRIES.

The next time you see him shedding tears, it’s very likely he would be showing his happiness.

On Friday, he did just that after being overwhelmed with joy when he received a US$140 000 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE luxury gift from businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Macheso dedicated the car to his fans and the people who raised him under very difficult conditions.

“The car belongs to the Orchestra Mberikwazvo fans and all those who have always been there for us.

“I also dedicate this one to all my late relatives who were close to me and I can only say that this is the gift we have all received.”

Macheso (55) revealed the first time he met Chivayo.

“The first time I met him face-to-face with Sir Wicknell was last year in the Chisimbwi area in Madziva.

“We had gone there to spruce up Tuku’s grave with family members and other friends. I used to follow him on social media and I was shocked to notice he was (in real life) a humble man. We chatted for some minutes.”

He added: “I was shocked when he told me that I was a legend and that something big would come my way.

“I have realised that there are some people who value others and I never thought all this would come my way.

“To be honest, I never expected this present from Chivayo since there are many talented artists outside there.”

He revealed he had been congratulating other beneficiaries unaware his time was going to also come.

“When this programme started, I was the first person to congratulate those who were given cars by Wicknell.

“I did that from the bottom of my heart because I am one of the people who want to see artists being uplifted.

“Considering my background, and where I came from, this gift is a triumph to the Zimbabwean musical industry.

“I was surprised to get a call from Victor, tinongoti nhasi yanayawo kwedu.” H Metro