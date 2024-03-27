MOB DESCENDS ON SCHWEPPES-RUN FARM, TWO ARRESTED

TWO men from Ndambe area have been arrested for public violence after allegedly leading a mob of more than 100 people to disrupt operations at a Schweppes-run farm at Shobi Block in Beitbridge West.

The duo allegedly led the mob to evict four workers and drove away 122 cattle before destroying tents and cattle pens.

Vigilance Rich Baloyi (35) and King Welly Nguluvhe (25) were not asked to plead to public violence charges when they appeared before a Beitbridge Resident magistrate on Monday.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on Wednesday last week at around 4pm, Baloyi and Nguluvhe loaded 20 people into their Toyota Hiace truck at Toporo Business Centre.

They were acting in connivance with three other drivers still at large who had loaded more people into their vehicles.

The court heard that Baloyi and his accomplices drove with around 100 people to Shobi Block subdivision 1 farm which was allocated to Beitbridge Juicing Schweppes Sunrise by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in 2019.

The State said the two accused persons along with more than 100 others violently invaded the farm and accused four employees at the farm of illegally occupying their grazing lands. They then dismantled tents and some poles used to make cattle pens and set fire to one portion of the cattle pens.

They also forcibly drove away the four farm employees and 122 head of cattle for a distance of about 5km and ordered them not to return to Beitbridge Juicing plant.

The matter was later reported to the police leading to the arrest of Baloyi and Nguluvhe while the police are still pursuing other suspects. Herald