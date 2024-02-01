TWO DRUNKARDS DROWN

TWO Zhombe men who decided to go for a swim after they had been earlier drinking beer drowned in a dam on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Mhazhe Dam at around 3 pm and police managed to retrieve the bodies of the two victims.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports that Mbon’eni Mpofu aged 20 and Thamsanqa Sibanda aged 38 died in Ncinya Village, Zhombe on January 29, 2024, at around 1500 hours. The two victims who were allegedly drinking beer, drowned in Mhazhe Dam where they had gone for a swim.

“The Police managed to retrieve the bodies of the victims,” he said. Herald