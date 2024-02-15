THREE KILLED IN TRUCKS COLLISION

THREE people are feared dead in a head-on accident that involved a mini truck headed towards Chinhoyi and a haulage truck going the different direction that occurred at Jones between Maningwa Mountains and Lionsden, along Harare-Chirundu Highway yesterday evening.

The place is a well-known black spot having claimed several lives in the past including a police biker, Sergeant Freddy Chipato on the 131-kilometre peg in 2021.

Zimbabwe Republic Police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera was not available this morning for comment but witnesses confirmed that the accident occurred around 9 pm yesterday.

The deceased are said to have been pronounced dead upon arrival at Chinhohyi Provincial Hospital.

It is believed that the haulage truck encroached into the oncoming lane resulting in the accident. Herald