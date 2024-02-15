I'M NOT READY : MAGISTRATE ON BITI RULING

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro has deferred to 26 February, ruling in the assault matter for Tendai Biti after indicating that she received closing submissions late.
The magistrate said the submissions were filed late and
therefore she could not finish writing her ruling.
Biti is facing allegations of verbally assaulting Mrs
Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare magistrates court on November 30, 2020.
