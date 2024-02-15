REDCLIFF COUPLE FOUND DEAD

A Redcliff couple was found dead in their house this morning in a suspected murder case which has since led to the arrest of the couple’s driver and mechanic.

The deceased couple of Ken Chirashi and his wife, Lorna had just returned from the United Kingdom where they were now based.

Police said they were still on the ground carrying out investigations.

Redcliff Town Clerk Gilson Chakauya said he was one of the first witnesses after he visited the house of the now deceased couple that was well known in the town.

“This is a sad development in the town and we are still in shock with what has just happened in the town of Redcliff. I am on the ground as we speak and police are attending the scene and removing the bodies from the house,” said Mr Chakauya. Herald