REDCLIFF COUPLE FOUND DEAD

A Redcliff couple was found dead in their house this morning in a suspected murder case which has since led to the arrest of the couple’s driver and mechanic.
The deceased couple of Ken Chirashi and his wife, Lorna had
just returned from the United Kingdom where they were now based.
Police said they were still on the ground carrying out
investigations.
Redcliff Town Clerk Gilson Chakauya said he was one of the
first witnesses after he visited the house of the now deceased couple that was
well known in the town.
“This is a sad development in the town and we are still in
shock with what has just happened in the town of Redcliff. I am on the ground
as we speak and police are attending the scene and removing the bodies from the
house,” said Mr Chakauya. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment