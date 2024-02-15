VALENTINE MURDER : MAN STRANGLES CHEATING LOVER

A Masvingo man allegedly strangled his pregnant girlfriend to death while she was asleep following a heated argument over infidelity on Valentine’s Day eve.

Owen Mataga (36) of Rujeko B suburb woke up in the dead of the night and allegedly strangled Faith Cheumbezo (24) before he tried to commit suicide by drinking poison on Tuesday night.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, said Mataga is currently recovering at Masvingo General Hospital under police guard after he tried to drink poison.

Mataga is said to have had a heated argument with his girlfriend before they went to bed, resulting in them sleeping in separate rooms at their rented house in Rujeko B suburb.

Mataga allegedly woke up after his girlfriend had fallen asleep and strangled her to death after allegedly getting further miffed by responses the deceased was sending him via WhatsApp. Herald