DOC FACES RAPE CHARGE

A DOCTOR allegedly turned his surgery into a theatre of nightmares after raping a 13-year-old patient while her aunt waited for her outside the door.

Health facilities are deemed one of the safest spaces for anyone.

They are places where if women are asked to strip, they do so without a second thought.

A man will actually stand outside the door while his spouse strips for the doctor.

A 58-year-old private doctor based in Binga centre has allegedly turned this idyllic situation upside down after sexually abusing a minor patient (13) at his surgery.

Doctor Jabulani Dube who runs a surgery at Binga Medical Centre appeared in court facing charges of raping a girl who had gone to his surgery for review, accompanied by her aunt, last Wednesday.

According to the state’s case, the girl went for a review on 7 February at around 9am but Dube rescheduled their appointment to 8:30 pm.

Claiming he needed privacy, the doctor allegedly asked the patient’s aunt to wait outside.

It is suspected he needed the privacy to grope the minor’s privates.

The prosecution alleged that Dube asked the patient to strip so that he could examine her.

“The doctor asked the minor to remove her skin tight and her panties and she complied as she thought that it was part of the examination. The minor was also asked to open her legs whilst she was waiting to be checked the doctor unzipped his trouser and molested her,” read a court record.

“When the child felt something, she screamed which made her aunt to check what was happening only to find out that the doctor was trying to block the minor and the minor ran away.”

The court was told the aunt went around looking for the child only to find her at home and she narrated the story which led to Dube’s arrest.

Dube will appear again at the Hwange Magistrate court on 22 February and he remains in custody.