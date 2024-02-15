DOC FACES RAPE CHARGE

A DOCTOR allegedly turned his surgery into a theatre of nightmares after raping a 13-year-old patient while her aunt waited for her outside the door.
Health facilities are deemed one of the safest spaces for
anyone.
They are places where if women are asked to strip, they do
so without a second thought.
A man will actually stand outside the door while his spouse
strips for the doctor.
A 58-year-old private doctor based in Binga centre has
allegedly turned this idyllic situation upside down after sexually abusing a
minor patient (13) at his surgery.
Doctor Jabulani Dube who runs a surgery at Binga Medical
Centre appeared in court facing charges of raping a girl who had gone to his
surgery for review, accompanied by her aunt, last Wednesday.
According to the state’s case, the girl went for a review
on 7 February at around 9am but Dube rescheduled their appointment to 8:30 pm.
Claiming he needed privacy, the doctor allegedly asked the
patient’s aunt to wait outside.
It is suspected he needed the privacy to grope the minor’s
privates.
The prosecution alleged that Dube asked the patient to
strip so that he could examine her.
“The doctor asked the minor to remove her skin tight and
her panties and she complied as she thought that it was part of the
examination. The minor was also asked to open her legs whilst she was waiting
to be checked the doctor unzipped his trouser and molested her,” read a court
record.
“When the child felt something, she screamed which made her
aunt to check what was happening only to find out that the doctor was trying to
block the minor and the minor ran away.”
The court was told the aunt went around looking for the
child only to find her at home and she narrated the story which led to Dube’s
arrest.
Dube will appear again at the Hwange Magistrate court on 22
February and he remains in custody.
