ZUPCO CANCELS BUS CONTRACTS

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has initiated a process of terminating its contracts with private owners of buses plying urban routes.
The move comes as the remaining buses on contract are seen
by commuters on the routes they ply as giving an important service and
regulating fares by charging standard Zupco fares.
Negotiations between Zupco and transporters are underway to
review the decision in the interest of both parties.
The contracts started during the Covid-19 lockdowns on the
direct intervention of President Mnangagwa to ease transport woes for urbanites
and ensure that the services would follow lockdown rules.
With the ban on intercity services, many bus companies were
ready and willing to move large parts of their fleet into Zupco control, and a
reasonable number of kombi operators were willing to do the same to ensure they
could keep running under lockdown rules.
As the lockdown was relaxed and then dropped, a lot of
buses were returned to private control for normal intercity use, and almost all
kombi operators wanted independence from Zupco, with many forming and joining
their own associations if they wished to retain adherence to public transport
rules and a high level of acceptance by the authorities.
In a letter dated February 9, and addressed to bus
operators, Zupco acting chief executive Tineyi Rwasoka notified operators of
the expiry of the remaining contracts.
“As you are already aware, the Zupco bus hiring contract
for urban transportation between yourselves and Zupco Limited is set to expire
on February 28, 2024.
“We refer to our previous correspondence, specifically our
letter dated January 1, 2024, regarding the same matter. We are writing to
officially inform you that we do not intend to renew the contract,” reads the
letter.
“We kindly request that you provide us with any necessary
information or documentation regarding the conclusion of our contractual
relationship. This includes the return of any Zupco Limited property or
confidential information that may be in your possession.”
Mr Rwasoka thanked operators for their support and said
should the need arise for similar services in the future, Zupco would consider
them as potential partners.
Some Harare commuters who spoke to The Herald yesterday
expressed concern over the termination of the Zupco contracts.
“Our greatest fear is that of overpricing once Zupco
contracts with private players expire. Zupco buses have a standard fee unlike
others which sometimes overcharge during peak hours,” said Mrs Anastancia Gurwe
of Chitungwiza.
Another commuter who stays in the KwaBobo area in Eastview,
Mr Runesu Gwafa, said the buses were reliable.
“There is a Zupco contracted bus which plies the Bobo-City
Centre route which is very convenient for us. We were used to its time-table
both in the morning and evening.
“If it is removed from Zupco we are not sure it will
continue with its normal operations,” he said.
Manicaland bus operators chairman and coordinator of buses
attached to the Zupco franchise, Mr Esau Mupfumi, yesterday confirmed receiving
termination letters from Zupco.
He said they had engaged officials from the Minsitry of
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion who indicated that they
wanted to fund the acquisition of 500 new buses.
“We are waiting for Government guidance as the termination
is neither here nor there. It appears the left hand was unaware of what the
right hand was doing,” Mr Mupfumi said.
He said the Permanent Secretary for Finance, Mr George
Guvamatanga, agreed to facilitate discussions between Zupco, private operators,
Local Government and Finance ministries but these would have to start next week
when he would be back in office.
Mr Mupfumi said he had also engaged Mutapa Investment Fund
chief executive officer Dr John Mangudya who said there is no termination of
contracts pending negotiations with operators. B Metro
