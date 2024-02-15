FARMER KILLS WORKER AFTER CHAIR ROW

A FARMER in Vumba allegedly took the law into his own hands and fatally assaulted his employee with a log after he had fought with a fellow employee over a chair.
This recently took place at Blue Mountain Farm in Vumba.
The farm belongs to the accused, Whisper Shenje.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the murder and said the now late Simon
Zororo Chipare (42) of Manica, Mozambique, died after sustaining bruises on the
right leg, stomach and chest as well as deep cuts on the back of the head.
His body was found covered with a blanket under a shed the
following morning.
“The now late Chipare and Shanty Dumba were at the farm
when an altercation over a chair ensued between the two of them. They shoved
and pushed each other. Upon arrival and witnessing the incident, Shenje scolded
the two for fighting over a petty issue. He grabbed a log and assaulted Chipare
and Dumba.
“The next morning, Chipare’s body which was covered with a
blanket was seen at the back of the farmhouse by Tino Jayiro. He rushed to
inform Busiso Mhlanga who subsequently alerted the police.
“Police attended the scene and discovered that Chipare’s
body had bruises and deep cuts on the right leg, stomach, chest and back of the
head. Besides Chipare’s body was a 1.5-metre log with bloodstains. His body was
taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.
“Dumba sustained bruises and complained of back pains
following the assault,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
He said Shenje disappeared from the scene soon after
committing the heinous act and is still at large.
“We are appealing to members of the public with information
leading to Shenje’s arrest to contact their nearest police station. We continue
to urge people to settle disputes amicably and not to act on emotions. They
should not resort to violence which subsequently leads to loss of life. We will
leave no stone unturned to bring the culprit to book,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka.
He urged people to respect the sanctity of life. Manica Post
