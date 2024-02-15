FARMER KILLS WORKER AFTER CHAIR ROW

A FARMER in Vumba allegedly took the law into his own hands and fatally assaulted his employee with a log after he had fought with a fellow employee over a chair.

This recently took place at Blue Mountain Farm in Vumba.

The farm belongs to the accused, Whisper Shenje.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the murder and said the now late Simon Zororo Chipare (42) of Manica, Mozambique, died after sustaining bruises on the right leg, stomach and chest as well as deep cuts on the back of the head.

His body was found covered with a blanket under a shed the following morning.

“The now late Chipare and Shanty Dumba were at the farm when an altercation over a chair ensued between the two of them. They shoved and pushed each other. Upon arrival and witnessing the incident, Shenje scolded the two for fighting over a petty issue. He grabbed a log and assaulted Chipare and Dumba.

“The next morning, Chipare’s body which was covered with a blanket was seen at the back of the farmhouse by Tino Jayiro. He rushed to inform Busiso Mhlanga who subsequently alerted the police.

“Police attended the scene and discovered that Chipare’s body had bruises and deep cuts on the right leg, stomach, chest and back of the head. Besides Chipare’s body was a 1.5-metre log with bloodstains. His body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“Dumba sustained bruises and complained of back pains following the assault,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He said Shenje disappeared from the scene soon after committing the heinous act and is still at large.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to Shenje’s arrest to contact their nearest police station. We continue to urge people to settle disputes amicably and not to act on emotions. They should not resort to violence which subsequently leads to loss of life. We will leave no stone unturned to bring the culprit to book,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He urged people to respect the sanctity of life. Manica Post