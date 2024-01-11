TWO ZIMBAS CHARGED WITH CHILD ABDUCTION IN SA : STATE TO OPPOSE BAIL

THE case of two Zimbabwean women who were recently arrested in South Africa’s Mpumalanga for allegedly abducting three children including a four-month-old infant in the Kriel area has been postponed to January 20 to allow them to seek legal representation.
The National Prosecuting Authority in that country says it
also wants to establish the immigration status of the accused in South Africa.
Grace Gumbo (26) and Mercy Tsoko (28) are set to stand
trial at the Kriel Magistrate’s Court on charges of child abduction and
contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa.
Mpumalanga division spokesperson for the NPA, Ms Monica
Nysa, told the media that State intends to oppose bail on their next court
appearance due to the seriousness of the offense.
Gumbo and Tsoko are accused of having committed the offense
in Thubelihle in the Kriel area on December 28 last year. According to the
provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the suspects were
arrested on New Year’s Day.
“They were arrested on Monday 01 January 2024 and it is in
fact alleged that they abducted a total of three children, including the baby
girl abducted on that Thursday (28 December 2023),” he said.
“Police got a tip-off from community members about the two
women who were pretending to be caregivers that and were roaming around Ogies
with three babies.
“The police in Kriel swiftly responded to the information
and managed to arrest the two female suspects and reportedly found them with
three children, two baby girls as well as one baby boy.”
Brig Mohlala said the two were cornered in one of the
shacks in Ogies.
He said it was discovered that, besides the four-month-old
girl, there was a baby boy who is believed to be three years old and it is
suspected that the child was also abducted at Marble Hall in April 2023.
Another baby girl believed to be eight months old was found
during the arrest of the two. This child is believed to have been abducted at
Springs in September 2023 allegedly by the two women.
“The two female suspects were charged with abduction as
well as contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa. Police cannot
rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them as the
investigation continues,” said Brig Mohlala. Chronicle
