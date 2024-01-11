COP SENDS GANG TO ROB BUSINESSMAN FRIEND

THE person you trust might be the one who could betray you and leave you with scars of betrayal and heartbreak.
This is what businessman Never Sarukore who was recently
robbed at gunpoint by a gang of four robbers, sent by his best friend Detective
Constable Wellington Ndoro who was stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, felt
after he discovered that Ndoro was the mastermind of the robbery.
In that scary robbery which took place at his home in
Nkulumane suburb, Sarukore was robbed of US$5 300 and R14 000.
Ndoro is being charged with a slew of armed robberies that
he allegedly masterminded in and around Bulawayo following his arrest in
Victoria Falls during the Festive Season.
He had gone there with his gang on an armed robbery mission
with a list of targets.
In all this Sarukore never suspected that his best friend
whom he knows like the back of his hand could have been the one who supplied
information to his accomplices and transported them under the cover of darkness
to rob him.
Even when detectives from the police’s homicide section
asked him who he suspected, Ndoro’s name never crossed his mind.
“I never suspected Ndoro because to me he was a friend who
would protect me,” he told B-Metro.
Sarukore explains the sequence of events.
“When I was sleeping at home with my family four robbers
who were armed with a pistol, bolt-cutter, and tyre lever used the tools to
open the door and entered through the sitting room and walked straight to my
bedroom. When I heard footsteps we woke up, one of the robbers pointed a gun at
me and demanded US$20 000. I told them
that I do not have such an amount of money but they said they were told that I
have it. They looked scary. One was hooded while the other had bloodshot eyes
and scars on his face. They threatened to shoot me dead but I maintained that I
do not have such an amount. I told them that I have US$5 300 and R14 000 and
surrendered it to them. They also took four cellphones and a laptop,” he said,
the memory sending shivers down his spine.
“They threatened to kill my wife and forced-marched me to
my house helper’s bedroom and took $US100 from her. They spent almost an hour
insisting that they wanted US$20 000 but I stood my ground and told them that I
don’t have such an amount. One of the robbers told me straight to my face that
they were instructed not to attack me but to take the money only. After an hour
they gave up and left.”
On the following day he said he met Ndoro near Nkulumane
Complex and told him about the ordeal.
“I met him by chance near Nkulumane Complex while he was
driving to Kelvin North to service his car. I told him that I had been robbed
and he expressed shock and seemed to be in a hurry.
“He told me that he would embark on a journey. After a day
I received a call from another friend informing me that Ndoro had been arrested
in Victoria Falls for attempted robbery.
“After that I began to suspect that he could be the one
behind the robbery at my home,” he said.
His suspicions were confirmed when the suspects who were
brought by detectives from CID Homicide for indications revealed that his best
friend was the mastermind of the robbery.
“The suspects opened up and told me that they were given
information by Ndoro and they were told to get US$20 000. They even told me
that he drove them to my house and warned them never to attack me or any member
of my family but to take the money only and that’s what they did,” he said.
“They told me that Ndoro took all the cellphones and a
laptop. And they shared the money equally.”
He said he was left speechless and at a loss of words
because Ndoro was more than a friend to him and their relationship as he tells
B-Metro was beyond friendship.
“Ndoro and I were very close. His family and my family
always visited each other. Ndoro knows every interior corner or part of my
rooms.
“Our friendship dates back four years when he was still
stationed at Nkulumane Police Station before he was transferred to Gwanda.
“Even when he was in Gwanda our bond remained strong as we
communicated quite often. We always visited each other. Recently he was
transferred back to Nkulumane Police Station and our friendship remained
strong,” he said.
“In the four years we have known each other we would
celebrate birthdays together with his family.
“There is no birthday, be it mine or for whoever in my
family would be celebrated without his family. Even his birthday or any member
of his family would not be celebrated without my family,” he told B-Metro.
Sarukore said when his best friend was tying the knot he
was the best man at his wedding.
“Among his many friends he chose me to be his best man. And
that proves how he valued, trusted and appreciated me in his life. I cherish
that moment although I was left broken hearted by what he did to me,” he told
B-Metro.
He said he was a familiar person at Nkulumane Police
Station as he usually visited Ndoro.
“Almost every resident at the police camp and even police
officers knew me because I always visited Ndoro and his family. He and his
family were regulars at my home and my neighbours know them very well,” he
shared.
Friends who play together worship together and help each
other, that best describes their friendship.
“We used to go to the same church but along the way he
developed cold feet and stopped going to church. We would help each other
financially or morally,” he said.
These are the friends who would quite often go to resort
places with their close-knit families.
“Almost every holiday we would go to resort places like
Victoria Falls, Nyanga, Matopos to name just a few to refresh, unwind and enjoy
with our families,” he shared. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment