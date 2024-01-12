CCC COUNCILLORS BARRED FROM MEETING

FOUR councillors from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) were yesterday blocked from attending Chikomba Rural District Council meetings over a lawsuit they filed against the local authority.

The four councillors: Collen Zvarevashe, Felix Zhakata, Amos Reza and Ishmael Maukazuva, filed a case at the courts seeking an interdict to stop the function of council committees arguing that they were formulated outside council business.

The councillors representing Chivhu town, claimed that Zanu PF appointed its councillors for key committee positions outside a full council meeting.

Chikomba district development co-ordinator Michael Mariga ordered the councillors to stop attending council business until the case has been finalised.

Mariga said the council had been directed by the Local Government and Public Works ministry to stop inviting the councillors for meetings until their case had been finalised.

“In view of the order, you are being advised to stop calling for council business for the following councillors: Collen Zvarevashe, Felix Zhakata, Amos Reza and Ishmael Maukazuva. Business will resume after court settlement,” Mariga said during the full council meeting.

CCC won all the urban wards in the Chikomba RDC to represent Chivhu town.

Through their lawyer Tafara Nsingo of Nsingo and Associates, the four councillors cited Chikomba Rural District Council, council chairperson Israel Dhikinya and 34 Zanu PF councillors as respondents.

The councillors also claim that Zanu PF imposed its rural ward councillor as the town board chairperson, despite the opposition having won all the urban wards. Newsday