THIEF BEATEN TO DEATH

A suspected car batteries thief was over the weekend assaulted by a mob in Ruwa and later died in a fowl run at a house in the area.

The suspect has been identified as Shadreck Maresa, who was caught stealing the batteries when the incident occurred.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

“Police in Ruwa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Shadreck Maresa aged 34 died in a fowl run at a house in Damafalls Phase 5, Ruwa. The victim was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Gazebo Area where he was caught stealing batteries,” he said.

In another case, police in Bindura are investigating a case of murder in which a yet-to-be-identified man was found dead with a stab wound on the chest near the Cottco Panning Site.

The victim was wearing a blue jeans trouser, an orange T-shirt, black shorts, a grey cap, pink shoes and a wristwatch.

Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest Police Station.

The two incidents come after police are still investigating a case in which a 48-year-old man was last Tuesday found dead on the veranda of an abandoned house in Mayambara, Seke with a deep wound on the head.

The body of the victim identified as Daniel Mpindula, was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post-mortem as police launch investigations into the case.

Mpindula was found at the abandoned house near Chirigwati lnn, Mayambara on January 23, 2024. Herald