FAKE : MKWANANZI TRASHES NEW CCC APPOINTMENTS

Citizen's Coalition For Change refutes a statement purportedly issued on its behalf on the 28th of January 2024 by unknown people claiming to be a Standing Committee.
CCC was formed on the 24th of January 2022 and only
celebrated its 2nd anniversary a few days ago. The party did not exist in 2019
and does not have a structure known as the Standing Committee. The party is yet
to conduct its inaugural congress.
CCC decisions are taken by its supreme decision-making
body; the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) assisted by Provincial Taskforces
and District Clusters.
Kindly disregard any statement purpoting to be from CCC
which does not appear on the official social media handles of the party.
National Spokesperson
Promise Mkwananzi
