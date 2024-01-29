BALLOT PAPERS DISTRIBUTION BEGINS

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is now 100 percent ready to deliver seamless by-elections on Saturday, with the distribution of ballot papers set to start today.
ZEC has printed 230 000 ballot papers for the National
Assembly elections and 144 000 for the local authorities polls. The 552 polling
stations will all be ready for use on election day. Command centres have been
identified and made ready.
ZEC vice chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa yesterday told
The Herald that the electoral body was “confidently ready” to conduct free,
transparent and credible by-elections.
“Yes, we are 100 percent ready confidently for the
by-elections on Saturday. Those who were successfully nominated will be on the
ballot. Polling stations and command centres are also all in place.
Distribution of ballot papers should start today or first thing tomorrow
morning.
“The training of election personnel will be completed by
Wednesday,” he said.
Ambassador Kiwa said ZEC was appealing to political parties
as well as voters to remain peaceful and champion peace before, during and
after the polls.
He said the negation of peace would defeat the whole
purpose of holding the polls and democracy at large.
“The bottom line is that we appeal to all participating
political parties, individuals and voters to remain peaceful. I think that is
what is most important because we can have all the other things in place in
terms of materials but if we don’t behave in a peaceful way it negates
everything that we are trying to put in place and achieve.
“So that is our biggest appeal, that let’s just walk the
peaceful road during this by-election,” he said
ZEC was also encouraging observers to be accredited so they
can inspect the polls. “Accreditation is also going on well. In fact we
encourage as many observers as possible to participate during the elections,”
he said.
The by-elections were necessitated after CCC secretary
general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled three legislators and 20 councillors. While
they all tried to file their papers at the Nomination Court as CCC members,
they were barred from contesting under the CCC ticket by the High Court,
although some chose to contest as independents.
Those barred from contesting in the polls on Saturday
include former deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba who was legislator for
Pelandaba-Tshabalala, former leader of the opposition in Parliament Amos
Chibaya who was Mkoba North Member of Parliament and Stephen Chagwiza who was
representing Goromonzi South.
Former Harare Mayor Ian Makone, who was Councillor for Ward
18 was among the 20 councillors to be removed from the ballot papers.
The 23 had successfully filed their nomination papers last
month as CCC candidates despite their recalls after they ceased to be members
of the opposition party.
Mr Tshabangu then challenged their nomination at the High
Court, resulting in the ruling by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda removing the 23 from
the ballot papers as CCC members.
They had defiantly filed their nomination papers under the
CCC which had recalled them in the first place, defying an earlier order by the
High Court that prohibited recalled MPs from running for office in by-elections
under the opposition party’s banner.
Meanwhile, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba
yesterday notified of vacancies among CCC party-list members of Senate and
National Assembly following their recall in November last year.
Those recalled for Senate were Webster Maondera (Harare),
Jameson Timba (Harare), Editor Matamisa (Mashonaland West), Vongai Tome
(Harare) and Ralph Magunje (Mashonaland West).
Recalled members for the National Assembly were Mucharairwa
Mugidho (Masvingo), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland
East), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland), Sekai Mungani (Midlands), Linnet
Mazingaidzo (Harare) and Dephine Gutsa (Mashonaland East).
The CCC will be able to nominate replacements for these
recalled legislators. Herald
