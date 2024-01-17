SEWAGE VIDEO PANICS BORROWDALE RESIDENTS

RESIDENTS of Borrowdale and Greystone Park were sent into panic yesterday after a video circulated on social media claiming to show a truck drawing water from a river.

The message cautioned residents against engaging non-reputable water suppliers.

It triggered alarm and concern in the two plush suburbs.

Adela Contracting, the company linked to the water bowser, has responded to the video and clarified that they are not involved in the distribution of water for profit, consumption or household use.

It said the water bowser was drawing water for road construction purposes and the drained water was used for road compaction, not distributed to residents or anyone outside the locality.

“In the video, allegations were made to the effect that Adela Contracting (Private) Limited was extracting sewage water and distributing the same for purposes of profit to residents.

“The video captured the information of the company on the water bowser, as well as persons purporting to work for Adela.

“As of January 16, certain news publications and tabloids had also circulated the video.

“We wish to clarify to the public that Adela Contracting is a reputable plant-hire company in Zimbabwe.

“Our core business is the supply and hire of plant equipment.

“We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and our company has never ventured into such business.

“Adela Contracting was contracted by Runt Dutoit Property Developers, to supply plant and equipment for the purposes of road construction in the Kambanji area, Greystone Park, between Gaydon Drive and Maranzi.

“In the area in which the video was taken runs a stream of fresh water that crosses Outspan Drive.”

Added the statement: “The mandate of the private company was the diversion of the stream and drainage of any surplus water that would interfere with the roadworks.

Due to the heavy rains that have been experienced over the past few weeks, a pool of rainwater had accumulated which needed to be diverted.

“The water bowser captured in the video was draining water from the pool to enable further development of the road.

“The drained water was used for road compaction. We would like to emphasise that this water is not sewage water.

“Furthermore, the area itself does not have any sewer lines such that sewage water can be found in the locality.” H Metro