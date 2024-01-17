MINISTER : NO DEMOCRACY IN CCC

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Owen Ncube has described the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as a party without democracy.Addressing Zanu PF party supporters during a campaign rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe, ahead of the February 3 by-elections, Ncube said the ruling party had nothing to do with the recall of CCC candidates.
“CCC councillors were removed by CCC interim
secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and not Zanu PF, the reason being that CCC
leader Nelson Chamisa imposed his councillors,” Ncube said.
“This means there is no democracy in CCC. The opposition
party is a one-man band, a party without a constitution, no ideology and
structures. They are sell-outs just to impress Western countries — America and
Britain.”
Ncube blamed CCC-run urban local authorities for failing to
deliver services to residents.“On February 3 we will put an end to this failure
to run urban councils by voting for leaders who know what they are supposed to
do,” he said.CCC, however, maintained that the recalls by self-proclaimed CCC
interim secretary-general Tshabangu were a creation of Zanu PF.
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said
Tshabangu failed to prove in court that he was the party’s interim
secretary-general.Three wards in Kwekwe were left vacant following Tsabangu’s
recalls in December last year. Newsday
