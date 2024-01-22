ROBBERS TARGET MEN HIRING HOOKERS

THERE has been an increase in cases of armed robberies targeting motorists who would have parked in high crime areas seeking to hire sex workers.

Over the weekend, several suspected robbers were hauled to court for such attacks.

On Friday, Munyaradzi Chatongodza and Nhlanhla Dewah appeared before Harare magistrate Appollonia Marutya facing robbery charges.

Allegations are that on January 13, at Greencroft Shops at around 3am, the complainant who is unnamed in the State papers, was speaking to a sex worker, called Shakira, through his window.

As the two were negotiating, a blue Honda Fit parked next to to the complainant’s Toyota Hilux and the occupant signaled to Chatongodza and Dewah who were parked nearby in a Toyota Sienta.

The Toyota Sienta came to park behind the blue Honda Fit before they attacked the complainant from all angles and pushed him out of his car.

After taking his valuables, his two cellphones and a wallet containing US$250 the gang drove away.

In another incident, Edelbert Samanenji and Luckmore Madzivanzira appeared before regional magistrate Letwin Rwodzi charged with robbery.

They attacked Tinashe Chifamba soon after he hired a sex worker at Chikwanha Shopping Centre.

The court heard that Chifamba parked his Honda Fit at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza where he hooked up with a sex worker.

Chifamba then drove and parked a few meters away from the shopping centre.

Samanenji and Madzivanzira allegedly approached his car and smashed the driver’s window and stabbed him on his right ear.

Chifamba fled from the scene, leaving his car, which the duo drove away.

In another case, Samanenji and Madzivanzira waylaid another complainant, who parked his car at VIP Night Club at Chikwanha, whose friend, Onwell Hwiridza, hooked up with a sex worker.

Hwiridza moved the car a few blocks away from the club where he was allegedly attacked by Samanenji and Madzivanzira, together with their accomplice, who is on the run.

They demanded for valuables and took away three cellphones and a wallet containing US$13.

They later pushed Hwiridza out of the vehicle and stole it.

The vehicle was later recovered dumped along Seke Road. H Metro