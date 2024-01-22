GANG KILLS FARMER, RAPES TWO RELTIVES

POLICE in Kwekwe, the Midlands province, have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers which broke into a farmhouse and killed an 85-year-old farmer before raping his two relatives.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
yesterday confirmed the incident saying the deceased was identified as Henry
Karonga of Greenham Farm.“An 85-year-old man lost his life after being attacked
by a group of people who pounced at his Greenham Farm in Kwekwe on January 16
at around 8:30pm,” Mahoko said.
“The now-deceased Black Henry Karonga was sleeping in his
dining room, while other family members were in separate rooms when a group of
intruders wearing face masks broke into the farmhouse.
“They proceeded to the dining room where Karonga was
sleeping on the sofa and one of them struck him with an unknown object on the
forehead and chest, killing him on the spot.”According to Mahoko, the intruders
ransacked the house and took cash amounting to US$65 and two mobile phones.
He said two of the men proceeded to a room where two women
were sleeping and tied them with electric cables before taking turns to rape
them.The gang went upstairs and broke into a safe before stealing yet to be
established contents from the safe.The suspects took keys of the deceased’s
white Nissan vehicle and drove away.
The women were referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for
medical attention, while the body of the deceased was taken to the same
hospital’s mortuary. Newsday
