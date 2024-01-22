BOGUS DETECTIVES RING BUSTED

A BOGUS detective syndicate, whose members were masquerading as officers from CID drugs and narcotics, was busted after targeting a lot of people, whom they accused of being drug dealers, before extorting money from them.

The six-member gang of Lloyd Rayeni Zvoma, Clemence Manyika, Slevester Chaire, Simbarashe Chiyangwa, Sydney Chikozho and Felix Tagonera appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo over the weekend.

They were remanded in custody to tomorrow when they will file their bail bid.

The court heard that on January 18, the gang assembled and boarded a BMW and approached their target, Tafadzwa Lovemore Mudzekenyedze.

They introduced themselves as detectives from CID Drugs and officers from the President’s Office.

Zvoma allegedly produced a ZRP identity card bearing the name Constable Masaraure while Chaire produced a forged President’s Office identity card bearing Tendai Marakasa’s details.

The gang accused Mudzekenyedze of Kuwadzana of being a major supplier of drugs and advised him that he was under arrest.

They manhandled him and forced him into his car which they drove towards Harare CBD.

They allegedly parked near Harare showgrounds and demanded US$1000 from him for his freedom.

During that same time, real officers from CID drugs, received a tip-off that the gang was holding Mudzekenyedze hostage.

They tracked down the gang members and arrested them.

The police recovered the identity cards, a pair of handcuffs, three GPS tracking devices and a pepper spray can from the gang.

The police also recovered two sachets of crystal meth from the gang.

