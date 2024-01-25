MAN SNATCHES KID FROM THE STREET

A MAN snatched and kidnapped a five-year-old girl, who was playing on the streets with her friends in Kuwadzana, in a case which sent shockwaves throughout Kuwadzana 3 at the weekend.

Tendai Nhambasora (23) of Kuwadzana was arrested and has now appeared before Harare magistrate, Ethel Rutendo Chichera.

He was charged with allegedly kidnapping the girl.

The child was helped by members of the public after she told them she didn’t even know the man who had snatched her.

They reported the case to the police leading to Nhambasora’s arrest.

Nhambasora approached the girls as they were playing and befriended them before joining their games.

As they were playing, Nhambasora allegedly grabbed the child and lifted her up and ran away with her.

The child’s mother saw that she was missing and inquired from the other children.

They told her that she had been taken by Nhambasora.

She

then started looking for her child.

Nhambasora was spotted by two members of public with the child, who was crying.

The child asked them to help her and told them she didn’t know the man who was with her and he had beaten her up.

The two men then got hold of Nhambasora and took him to the police where the child was reunited with her family. H Metro