MAN FOUND DEAD IN SEKE

A 48-year-old man was on Tuesday found dead on the veranda of an abandoned house in Mayambara, Seke, with a deep wound on the head.
The body of the victim identified as Daniel Mpindula was
taken to a local hospital mortuary for post-mortem as police launched
investigations into the case.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“Police in Zengeza are investigating circumstances
surrounding a case of murder in which Daniel Mpindula aged 48 was found dead on
the veranda of an abandoned house near Chirigwati lnn, Mayambara on January 23,
2024.
“The victim had a deep wound on the middle of the head.
Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.
Herald
