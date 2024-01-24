CUBAN VP HEADS TO ZIM

Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe for a three-day official visit during which he is expected to meet with President Mnangagwa.
He is coming in place of President Miguel Diaz-Canel
Bermudez, who had been scheduled to visit after attending the G77+ China Summit
in Kampala, Uganda.
Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs
and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava yesterday, Cuban
Charge D’Affaires, Ambassador Yenielys Vilma Regueiferos Linares, said VP Mesa
would also visit Tanzania from Zimbabwe.
“We are preparing for the arrival of the Vice President of
the Republic of Cuba who is arriving in Zimbabwe (today) after participating in
the G77+ China and Non Aligned Movement summits in Uganda. Afterwards, he is
paying a visit to Tanzania,” she said.
Ambassador Linares said the meeting with Ambassador Shava
had also focused on how the two countries could update and strengthen bilateral
relations.
They also discussed the links between Zimbabwe and Cuba as
well as the diplomatic relations that span decades.
“It was very pleasant and I thanked the Minister for
receiving us and for all the support that Zimbabwe has given us in all these
years that we have suffered the economic blockade.
“And for us, it’s very important to thank Zimbabwe,” said
Ambassador Linares.
She highlighted the collaboration between Zimbabwe and Cuba
in the health and education sectors which she said was bearing fruit.
“We have 16 Cuban members of the medical brigade in
Zimbabwe. They are working not only in Harare but also in other provinces of
the country. We have four lecturers at Bindura University (of Science
Education).
“But everything that can be done in order to strengthen the
cooperation and having more medical personnel in Zimbabwe can be done, and it
is possible, and it will be an environment that will help both countries.”
Ambassador Shava expressed gratitude that President
Diaz-Canel had assigned VP Valdes to pay an official visit to Zimbabwe from
today until January 27.
“I am most gratified that relations between our two sister
countries are excellent. Zimbabwe holds your revolutionary and principled
leadership in high esteem and cherishes the strong bonds of friendship that
were sealed during the struggle for Zimbabwe’s liberation and have endured to
this day.”
“I am pleased that since the 1980s, Cuba has made a big
contribution towards the development of Zimbabwe’s education and health sectors
and continues to have a big footprint on these sectors’ human resources and
skills development in a way which no other country has done.
“Thousands of teachers were trained and continue to receive
training in science from Cuban professors at Bindura University of Science
Education,” he said.
Ambassador Shava also commended the deployment of Cuban
medical brigades throughout Zimbabwe as they were helping to bridge the skills
shortage in the health sector, as well as imparting their expert knowledge and
admirable work ethics on Zimbabwe’s health workers.
He said despite challenges faced with regards to the
programme, Zimbabwe was eager to get more support from Cuba.
“I am further pleased that commendable progress has been
made towards the establishment of three joint venture pharmaceutical plants in
Zimbabwe to manufacture vaccines and medical devices.
“I trust you fully agree with me on the need to broaden
cooperation to other areas, including trade and investment for the mutual
benefit of our two countries and peoples,” he added.
He congratulated Cuba on its re-election for the 6th time
to the United Nations Human Rights Council in October 2023 and expressed
confidence that Cuba would be impartial and subjective in the pursuance of a
broader multilateralism in which poor countries’ voices were heard.
“May I also inform you that Zimbabwe is seeking a United
Nations Security Council seat for the 2027-2028 cycle and request for Cuba’s
assistance in canvassing for votes,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment