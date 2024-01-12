HE ABUSED ME FOR 19 YEARS : BUSINESSMAN'S MARRIAGE DISSOLVED

A BUSINESSMAN, who runs a local transport company, has been divorced by his wife of 19 years over allegations of adultery, cruelty, psychological and emotional abuse.
Rumbidzayi Gumbo, nee Gadhula, filed for divorce against
Herbert Gumbo and also sought custody and maintenance of their three children
aged 12 and 17-year-old twins.
High Court judge, Justice Fatima Maxwell, granted
Rumbidzayi a divorce decree and ordered Herbert to pay US$550 per month for
child maintenance.
Justice Maxwell also awarded Rumbidzayi two vehicles, a
Toyota Fortuner and a Mazda 626, while Herbert got a Nissan Hardbody and a herd
of cattle.
Their Iveco bus will be evaluated and proceeds shared
equally.
The couple also owns a 66.8877-hectare farm which will be
shared equally and Rumbidzayi will get 55 percent of proceeds from a pending
case.
Additionally, Rumbidzayi got a property in Mt Pleasant
Heights and Mufakose, with Herbert getting properties in Crowhill and Snake
Park.
In her declaration, Rumbidzayi said she had suffered
psychological and emotional abuse from Herbert.
She said they had been living separately since 2020.
Herbert denied the charges stating that he had provided everything expected of
a father.
He said he still loved Rumbidzayi, but could not force her
to reciprocate the love. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment