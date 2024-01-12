HE ABUSED ME FOR 19 YEARS : BUSINESSMAN'S MARRIAGE DISSOLVED

A BUSINESSMAN, who runs a local transport company, has been divorced by his wife of 19 years over allegations of adultery, cruelty, psychological and emotional abuse.

Rumbidzayi Gumbo, nee Gadhula, filed for divorce against Herbert Gumbo and also sought custody and maintenance of their three children aged 12 and 17-year-old twins.

High Court judge, Justice Fatima Maxwell, granted Rumbidzayi a divorce decree and ordered Herbert to pay US$550 per month for child maintenance.

Justice Maxwell also awarded Rumbidzayi two vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and a Mazda 626, while Herbert got a Nissan Hardbody and a herd of cattle.

Their Iveco bus will be evaluated and proceeds shared equally.

The couple also owns a 66.8877-hectare farm which will be shared equally and Rumbidzayi will get 55 percent of proceeds from a pending case.

Additionally, Rumbidzayi got a property in Mt Pleasant Heights and Mufakose, with Herbert getting properties in Crowhill and Snake Park.

In her declaration, Rumbidzayi said she had suffered psychological and emotional abuse from Herbert.

She said they had been living separately since 2020. Herbert denied the charges stating that he had provided everything expected of a father.

He said he still loved Rumbidzayi, but could not force her to reciprocate the love. H Metro