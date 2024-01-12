MAMBO DHUTERERE : THEY ARE OUT TO GET ME

GOSPEL star and entrepreneur, Mambo Dhuterere, believes there is a movement which has been created to just tarnish his reputation.

Born Darlington Mutseta, 31 years ago, the artist has been accused of bed-hopping, domestic violence and drug dealing.

“I experienced quite a lot last year but social media will always be like that,” he told H-Metro.

“My faith was tested but, as a couple, we stood by each other because there was no grain of truth from what was being said.

“No one produced the evidence we wanted for them to back their claims.

“Some of the people who wanted to tarnish my image are well-known social media lunatics who are desperate to boost their numbers.

“As has become the norm, they had to create fictitious stories to get the attention they wanted using my name.”

He added: “I am always with my wife, she never abandoned me because we have a strong bond that no one can ever break.

“I stood by her when people used to mock us saying I married a woman senior my age.

“We are blessed with four kids and they are the ones that we are living and working for.”

Dhuterere said those who were trolling him were agents of the devil.

“When people troll me on social media with lies, they are leading those who believe in me astray.

“Some people who used to believe in me will end up doing evil deeds thinking I also do the same,” he says.

“There was a point when I was accused of being a drug dealer and BronCleer supplier in Harare.

“One day the police stopped me in Plumtree and they searched me looking for drugs and found nothing.

“Afterwards the police details on patrons begged for selfies with me.

“I was shocked when they told me that they had received a tip-off from one of my peers to search.”

He added: “I was once a chain smoker and heavy driver when I was in Botswana.

“I am grateful to the Lord that I managed to quit both after I had a prophecy that I needed to fast for three days.

“When I told my peers I had quit, they thought I was kidding but God saved me.” H Metro