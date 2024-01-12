skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday 12 January 2024
COPS ROBBED AT ROADBLOCK
Friday, January 12, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MTHULI PLUGS DUTY-FREE VEHICLE IMPORTS LOOPHOLES
Updated regulations for duty-free vehicle imports by civil servants, public health workers, and junior and specialist doctors were gazetted ...
ANC IS DEAD : MALEMA
EFF leader Julius Malema says Jacob Zuma has every right to vote for any party of his choice, but says the former president is in denial tha...
FATHER BEATS TEEN DAUGHTER TO DEATH
A HEARTLESS Honde Valley man (54) allegedly brutally beat up his daughter (14) who succumbed to the severe injuries days later, after accusi...
MTHULI U TURNS ON VAT
Treasury has fine-tuned some of the measures introduced through the 2024 National Budget, with basic food items such as bread, milk, cooking...
UZ PROF DIES IN AMBULANCE ON WAY TO CLINIC
Professor Boniface Samuel Chivore (72), a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Education at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and an architect of...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment