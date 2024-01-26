DEP DIRECTOR ARRESTED OVER US$1 003 417 COMPENSATION CLAIM

DEPUTY DIRECTOR for the Road Services Division in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Ernest Shenje, has been arrested on accusations of fraudulently claiming US$1 003 417 in compensation for a property affected by the construction of the new interchange at Mbudzi roundabout, along Simon Mazorodze Road, in Harare.

Shenje was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and is expected to appear in court soon.

“The allegations arose from a fraudulent claim of US$1 003 417 as compensation for a property that was affected by the construction of a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi roundabout, which is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen roads,” said ZACC in a statement.

“The accused, working in cahoots with one Levy Idana (who is still at large) and some lawyers, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopley, which was in the name of John Maloney.

“They used the fraudulent agreement of sale to claim compensation, misrepresenting that Idana had purchased the property from John Maloney.”

ZACC said Shenje went on to facilitate the processing of the compensation, working together with other ministry officials.

“As a result of their fraudulent claim, Idana was paid US$200 000,” added ZACC. Herald