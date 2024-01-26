ED SEEKS LASTING SOLUTION TO GUKURAHUNDI

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has praised progress made towards the launch of the Gukurahundi public hearings, which are expected to start in the first quarter of the year. He reaffirmed the Second Republic’s dedication to finding a lasting solution to the emotive issue, with victims at the centre of the process.
The public hearings, which will be led by chiefs in their
communities, aim to address the legacy of Gukurahundi, a period of violence and
conflict that affected some parts of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the
1980s.
President Mnangagwa has shown his commitment to facilitating processes that will bring closure to post-independence conflicts, as part of his vision of nation-building and fostering national unity.
He delivered his keynote address during the fourth
interface with chiefs from the Matabeleland region at State House in Bulawayo
yesterday. He said his administration was determined to ensure the process was
efficient and vigorous, with the best interests of the people in mind.
“I cannot over-emphasise the fact that this initiative is
being implemented for the benefit of our people. Our commitment to a
victim-centred approach remains steadfast, ensuring that the process is not
just efficient but also emphatic,” he said.
The meeting was the fourth of its kind between President
Mnangagwa and the Chiefs Council, as the Government continues to work towards
strengthening peace and harmony in the country.
President Mnangagwa said his administration embarked on the
initiative to pursue the resolution of the Gukurahundi issue through an
internal and home-grown process in February 2019, as part of the Second
Republic’s efforts to maintain and strengthen national unity among Zimbabweans.
He said after extensive consultation with all stakeholders,
he decided to entrust the National Council of Chiefs, through its selected
members, to spearhead the initiative.
“This decision was not made without some reflection. The
National Council of Chiefs, as the custodians of our culture, traditional
practices, and values, are best placed to handle this issue through their
intimate and close relationship with the people,.
“As we embarked on this process, we were not unaware of,
nor had we forgotten, the external factors that ignited this conflict in our
midst.
“The decision to resolve this issue on our own, amongst
ourselves, is based on the realisation that none but ourselves can determine
our destiny as a nation.”
President Mnangagwa urged those involved in the exercise to
be vigilant against external influences that seek to derail the process and
plunge the country into a situation of internal disputes and conflict.
He said the unity among Zimbabweans must be protected from
detractors, both internal and external.
President Mnangagwa commended the chiefs for their hard
work and dedication to ensure the process is comprehensive, transparent, and
victim-centred.
“It is with no small measure of satisfaction that I stand
before you today and announce that the implementation of the initiative to
resolve the Gukurahundi issue has reached an advanced stage. I am humbled by
the work ethic of the chiefs, mandated with this solemn task, who have worked
tirelessly to ensure that the process is comprehensive, transparent, and
victim-centred,” he said.
He said that through extensive consultations, a
comprehensive report and a manual guiding the conduct of the exercise have been
developed, setting the stage for a transformative journey towards healing.
The chiefs have crafted and adopted the Gukurahundi manual,
which will guide the holding of victim-friendly public hearings, to ensure
national healing as the country confronts its unfortunate past.
The manual, which is a product of inclusive engagements
between chiefs and various stakeholders, is a culmination of traditional
leaders’ meetings with President Mnangagwa.
President Mnangagwa also commended the Matabeleland
Collective for its active role in the process since its inception four years
ago.
“Our journey has been marked by collaboration with various
organisations, civic societies, faith-based groups, and chiefs from
Matabeleland North and South,” he said.
The Government has capacitated over 1 008 service
providers, including chiefs from the affected regions, and trained them to
conduct the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme.
“Their commitment and dedication exemplify the spirit of
unity that defines us as a nation. These individuals have been equipped with
the skills necessary to navigate this delicate process, ensuring that every
voice is heard, and every story is acknowledged,” said President Mnangagwa.
“All the participants of this exercise have been availed
with the necessary equipment to enable them to achieve our noble objectives.”
President Mnangagwa assured the nation that all the
necessary equipment and modalities were in place for the successful
implementation of the exercise.
“As we approach the official launch in the first quarter of
this year, I want to acknowledge the challenges we face. Disinformation and
political posturing have attempted to cast a shadow over our efforts,” he said.
“This is not a recent phenomenon, the Unity Agreement of
1987, which serves as the foundation of our current initiative, was consummated
against the efforts of hostile elements some of which were instrumental in the
sowing of seeds of division amongst us.”
The President said in the face of these challenges, the
nation stands united, driven by a shared commitment to reconciliation, and
healing.
“These challenges are not insurmountable and as was the
case in the past they shall not succeed. Our dedication to the resolution of
the Gukurahundi issue is unwavering. We understand the need for closure,” he
said.
“While we hope that this process will not extend beyond a
year, we are prepared to invest the time required to bring about a resolution
that is just, comprehensive, and accepted by all parties involved.”
President Mnangagwa also announced that the budget for the
Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme is confirmed and in place.
“We are committed to ensuring transparency and
accountability in this process, and the figures will be reviewed before being
made public. Let us remember that this journey is not just about addressing the
wounds of the past, it is about building a stronger, more united Zimbabwe for
the future,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said the Gukurahundi Community Outreach
Programme is a testament to the country’s collective resilience and
determination to confront its history with courage and compassion.
