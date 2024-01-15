15 MASKED THUGS RAID FUEL STATION

FIFTEEN men wearing face masks allegedly attacked two fuel attendants and six people were sleeping in a shop in Harare.
The incident occurred at a service station along Simon
Mazorodze Road.
In a statement on X (twitter) police said: ” At around 1 am
at a service station along Simon Mazorodze Road, 15 unidentified male suspects
who were wearing face masks attacked two fuel attendants who were on duty
before entering a shop where they attacked six occupants who were sleeping.”
“The suspects blasted a safe and stole US$5 400”, reads the
statement.
Anyone with information, Police said, should report at any
nearest Police Station.
0 comments:
Post a Comment