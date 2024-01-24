REDCLIFF MAYOR DIES

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Redcliff Ward 3 Councillor and Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva has died.

Radcliff Town Clerk Nyararai Gomba confirmed his death to The Mirror in an interview.

He said Masiyatsva died at Topomas Clinic, Kwekwe after a short illness this afternoon. Gomba added that Burial arrangments will be announced in due course.

“Yes I can confirm receiving sad news this afternoon that our mayor has passed on.

“He died this afternoon upon admission at Topomas Clinic in Kwekwe after a short illness,”he said.

Gomba said Masiyatsva has not been feeling well after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

He served as Mayor of Redcliff for three consecutive terms.