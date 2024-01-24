REDCLIFF MAYOR DIES

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Redcliff Ward 3 Councillor and Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva has died.
Radcliff Town Clerk Nyararai Gomba confirmed his death to The Mirror in an
interview.
He said Masiyatsva died at Topomas Clinic, Kwekwe after a
short illness this afternoon. Gomba
added that Burial arrangments will be announced in due course.
“Yes I can confirm receiving sad news this afternoon that
our mayor has passed on.
“He died this afternoon upon admission at Topomas Clinic in
Kwekwe after a short illness,”he said.
Gomba said Masiyatsva has not been feeling well after
suffering from an undisclosed ailment.
He served as Mayor of Redcliff for three consecutive terms.
