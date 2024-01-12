DECOMPOSING HUMAN LEGS FOUND AT DUMPSITE

A pair of human legs which were in an advanced state of decomposition were recently discovered stashed in a grey sack and dumped at an illegal dumping site near Good Hope Secondary School in Pumula South high-density suburb.

Police confirmed the incident, saying the legs were found under a bushy tree.

Bulawayo province deputy police spokesperson Nomalanga Msebele said the human parts were discovered by a passer-by.

“We are appealing for information that may assist in the identification of the two human legs which were discovered stashed in a sack. The legs resemble those of an adult and estimated shoe size is six or seven,” she said.

“Any person with a missing relative who matches the above description to visit ZRP Homicide or any nearest police station for body identification,” she said.

Elsewhere, two illegal gold miners died after a shaft they were working in collapsed at Master Cecil mine in Nkayi on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Thompson Sibanda and Colleen Manyathela both from Nkayi.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the deceased persons went down a 20 metre deep shaft at around 10 AM to check water levels so that they can start working.

“The two did not come out until 1 PM and their co-worker an adult male aged 31 years from Cowdry Park suspected that something might have happened underground since his colleagues had taken long to come back.

“He mobilised a rescue team to go underground. They managed to retrieve

Sibanda`s body at 11 PM while Manyathela was retrieved the following day,” said Insp Ncube, adding a report was made to the police who attended the scene.

“The two deceased might have disturbed the pillars which supported the shafts leading to collapse of walls. They had bruises all over their bodies,” he said.

Insp Ncube warned members of the public against illegal mining saying it endangers their lives.

“This is not only an offence to engage into illegal mining activities but there are more risks in prospecting to get rich. Those who want to venture into mining should approach relevant authorities and have their operations registered and their premises inspected for safety” he said.

Last week 15 miuners were rescued after spending four days in a mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland province after the walls of the shaft they were working in collapsed.

New Ziana