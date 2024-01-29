BYO COUNCIL BANS PUSHCARTS AND CAR-WASH FROM CBD

CROSS-border buses which are causing congestion in Bulawayo’s central business district will soon be relocated to a more spacious area belonging to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

Intercity buses picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points have been directed to return to the different termini in the city or risk being clamped while push cart operators and those washing cars at parking bays have been ordered to vacate the CBD.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) said yesterday that operating pushcarts and washing cars in the CBD is illegal hence those involved have been given up to Friday to stop the illegal activities

Vendors that have invaded pavements and roads within the CBD have also been given up to Friday to move to designated vending places.

The move comes at a time when the local authority is battling lawlessness characterised by dirt, chaos and decay in the city centre.

There is rampant picking and dropping of passengers at undesignated points by long-distance bus crews, particularly along Bulawayo-Harare Road, Leopold Takawira Extension opposite Centenary Park and along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road at John Love Motors.

The operators at night pick and drop passengers near fast-food outlets in the CBD thereby causing congestion.

BCC corporate communications officer, Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya said cross-border buses which have turned some sections of the city centre into ranks have been allocated space at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) station.

She said plans are underway for the area to be refurbished and it will have offices for bookings and a large hall to be used as a waiting room.

“There are also adequate ablution facilities and enough space for public parking. Inter-city buses should return to Renkini and other termini around the city where they used to operate from,” said Ms Ngwenya.

She said buses and kombis plying the Bulawayo-Gwanda- and Bulawayo-Gweru-Harare- routes should operate from the Renkini Long Distance Bus terminus.

“Those using the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls should operate from Entumbane long-distance bus terminus while those using the Bulawayo-Plumtree-Solusi should utilise the Nkulumane long-distance bus terminus,” said Ms Ngwenya.

She said those plying the Cement Siding-Ntabazinduna route will use the 1st Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street rank.

Ms Ngwenya said the council is also carrying out an awareness campaign on the need to restore sanity in the city centre.

She said those intending to wash cars should engage those with service stations to be allocated space.

“We also have designated sites at shopping centres and those interested can approach the city council,” said Ms Ngwenya.

She said pushcarts are not allowed in any part of the central business district hence they should vacate the CBD by Friday.

Driving on Bulawayo’s roads in the CBD is now a nightmare as rowdy push-cart operators, pirate taxi drivers, kombi and bus crews flagrantly flout traffic rules and regulations. Chronicle