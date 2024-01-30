MINOR GIVES BIRTH TO TWINS, DIES

A 14-year-old girl died in Glenwood on Thursday, a week after giving birth to twins.

Yeukai Dandara died at Sally Mugabe Hospital and her body is still at the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

The juvenile was impregnated by her nephew, Tatenda Zhanje (24), and the matter was kept under wraps following a family meeting.

However, the Dandara and Zhanje families have locked horns, with the former demanding compensation before they bury Yeukai.

They are said to have demanded US$1 500 before reducing it to one cow and seven goats.

“Yeukai’s parents are both late,” a source told H-Metro.

“She was sexually abused by Tatenda several times until she fell pregnant while they were staying at Dandara village in Murehwa.

“The two relocated to Glenwood suburb in Harare following a family meeting to conceal the incestuous affair and pregnancy from villagers.

“Tatenda found a part-time job as a loader in town, but he will struggle to look after the babies.”

s

s of Yeukai’s death is now awash in Dandara village and some villagers have threatened to demonstrate against the Zhanje family for turning a blind eye while Tatenda abused an orphan.

Tatenda told H-Metro that Yeukai had given birth through a C-section at Sally Mugabe Maternity Hospital.

“She did not show any signs of a complications after giving birth.

“Her body is expected to undergo a post-mortem tomorrow (today) before we take it for burial in Murehwa,” he said.

While it is not clear what exactly caused Yeukai’s death, the physical strain of pregnancy and delivery can be challenging to someone with a developing body, which may have lead to complications.

The emotional challenge of caring for a baby, while still being a child herself, could have also added to the difficulty of the situation. H Metro