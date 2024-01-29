MOHADI : CCC BLEEDING STATE RESOURCES

ACTING President Kembo Mohadi has slammed the fractured CCC for bleeding national resources through its leadership chaos, which has caused unnecessary by-elections that have become a strain to the national fiscus.
Elections are generally costly to any nation and
authorities have raised concerns that budgeting for a series of by-elections is
an unnecessary expenditure for Treasury.
The country emerged from the harmonised elections in August
2023, but four months later, by-elections were held to replace National
Assembly and local authority members who were recalled by disputed CCC interim
secretary-general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.
After the December by-election Mr Tshabangu instigated a
second wave of by-elections to be held this Saturday and is on record saying
the recalls are not yet over.
The Government has budgeted US$11 million for the December
2023 and February 2024 by-elections with US$5 million being spent in the
December by-election while another US$6 million will be used in the polls set
for Saturday.
President Mnangagwa is now obliged at law to proclaim
another by-election after CCC Mt Pleasant National Assembly member, Ms Fadzayi
Mahere, tendered her resignation from Parliament yesterday as she followed Mr
Nelson Chamisa, who quit as the leader of the opposition last week.
It is unclear how many other elected officials will also
follow suit.
Addressing multitudes during a Zanu PF rally yesterday at
Nkulumane Public Library grounds in Bulawayo, Cde Mohadi said Zimbabweans
dodged a bullet when they dumped the opposition in the August 2023 harmonised
elections.
“Look at this party that some of you had voted for, it is
in disarray, it no longer has a leader. We are now wasting resources through
holding by-elections,” he said.
‘Where has that party left you, even its president has
abandoned the party. CCC is no longer an issue, there is nothing to go to
there. There is nothing left there, there is confusion in the party, there is
no direction in the party.
“The opposition has run down the urban centres and now
cities are synonymous with dirt. They are failing to pick garbage and now
people are dying because of cholera,” said Cde Mohadi.
He was drumming up support for the Zanu-PF candidate Cde
Joseph Tshuma, who will battle it out for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency
against Moreblessing Tembo (CCC) and Abraham Nkomo of the Democratic Opposition
Party. Mr Gift Ostallos Siziva who was recalled from the seat was disqualified
from contesting.
Citing the opposition chaos, Cde Mohadi said those who were
previously affiliated to the opposition should return to Zanu-PF as it is the
only party with a solution-driven agenda and ability to address national
challenges.
The Acting President said following the August 2023
harmonised elections, it was painful to watch the electorate particularly in
Matabeleland region getting lost through voting for the ideologically bankrupt
opposition.
He, however, said following the by-elections that were held
in December, the ruling party regained ground winning three out of five seats
in Bulawayo. The province is aiming for a fourth National Assembly seat in the
coming by-elections.
The Acting President said in the midst of the opposition
driven chaos, the ruling party has remained steadfast in transforming the
country into an upper middle income economy status as guided by President
Mnangagwa’s vision.
He said under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe is in the
process of mobilising resources to address most of the challenges affecting the
country.
“The Second Republic since 2018 has initiated a lot of
development projects, surpassing the works that were done by the First
Republic. We have been involved in extensive infrastructural development,
constructing dams, roads and rehabilitating electricity infrastructure,” said
Cde Mohadi.
“At the moment, the power challenges that we have are not
man-made, but are a result of the climate change resulting in Kariba Dam
failing to impound enough water.
“We are working on rehabilitating the Beitbridge
Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. That is part of the work we are doing,” said the
Acting President.
He said President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement drive is
bearing fruits and noted that just last week, British investors were in the
country to discuss areas of cooperation with Zimbabwe.
Cde Modadi reiterated that the country will continue to
leverage its resources to advance its development agenda and called upon the
electorate to vote for Cde Tshuma who is standing on the Zanu-PF ticket for
Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency.
“We must make sure that Joseph Tshuma is elected come
February 3. This will enable him to take your issues to the relevant offices
without a challenge.
“We know that there is an issue of title deeds in Iminyela
suburb, we have set in motion measures to ensure that you get the title deeds,
but this is a process,” said the Acting President.
“We started the process in Epworth in Harare and we will be
cascading it here. All the deserving individuals will get the title deeds.”
Cde Mohadi said citizens should also unite and advance the
development agenda, working closely with the Government.
Meanwhile, the Acting President donated 10 laptops to
Mandwandwe High School as part of Government initiatives to support the
teaching of information communication technologies (ICTs) in schools. He also
brought a consignment of exercise books, which will be delivered to Bulawayo
schools.
Acting President Mohadi also urged Bulawayo businesses and
party members to drill six boreholes and assist in alleviating water challenges
in the city.
Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and
Devolution, Judith Ncube, expressed gratitude to the Presidium for availing
resources to address water challenges.
Zanu-PF politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube also
encouraged the electorate to vote for Cde Tshuma as he will not be new to
Parliamentary duty. Herald
