SMALL HOUSE SUES LOVER'S WIFE OVER SOCIAL MEDIA PICS

A DARING woman has taken legal action against her boyfriend’s wife for posting her pictures on social media and stalking her.

Fabina Charuwanza accuses Stella Mwenda of breach of peace.

Mwenda’s husband has not been coming home for four months.

“I want her to delete my pictures on her phone and to stop posting my pictures on social media,” said Charuwanza.

“I didn’t know that they are lawfully wedded because I saw his profile in a singles WhatsApp group.”

Mwenda did not oppose the peace order application but noted that she only posted the pictures after searching her home to find Charuwanza’s address.

Mwenda has three children with her husband.

“She is my husband’s girlfriend and I wedded at Rotten Row and they said that it is a one wife marriage act and if I find my husband cheating, I should sue his girlfriend,” said Mwenda

“My husband hasn’t been coming home for four months now.

“We haven’t been intimate with my husband because of her.

“I have three children with my husband and she needs to know that. I’m not his ex-wife as she put it in her submissions,” said Mwenda.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Charuwanza the peace order. H Metro