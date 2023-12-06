REGULARISE BY DEC 15 OR LOSE THE CARS : ZIMRA TELLS IMPORTERS

A NARROW window has been opened by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) for the public, companies or any other entities with vehicles not properly cleared through the tax collector, to regularise the clearance and registration by December 15 after which they will be liable to forfeiture.

In a statement, Zimra said irregular cases include vehicles that could have been undervalued, smuggled, imported on temporary importation permit and where the permit was unprocedurally acquired or where a regular permit has expired and where the temporary importation permit has expired.

Some of the cars could have been cleared through a false claim to a rebate or suspension of duty, or any other violation of the legislation governing the importation of vehicles.

“Note that penalties may be waived, depending on circumstances. The full duties, including additional duties assessed and interest on any unpaid duties will remain due and payable.

“Please note that this moratorium ends after 15 December 2023 and any irregularly cleared vehicle encountered thereafter will be treated as liable to seizure and possible forfeiture in terms of the Customs and Excise Act,” said Zimra.

In 2019, the government introduced a motor vehicle rebate scheme in which civil servants who have served for 10 years and above can import vehicles without paying import duty.

The scheme has however, been abused with several individuals and Zimra officers at border posts appearing in court for fraud and money laundering charges after allegedly using forged civil service rebate letters to import vehicles for resale. — New Ziana.