ZANU PF IN STUNNING U TURN : NULLIFIES SUSPENSIONS

ZANU PF Midlands province has climbed down and nullified all hearings, suspensions and prohibition orders issued to several members accused of de-campaigning the party’s candidates ahead of the August 23 and 24 elections.
There were reports of a bhora musango plot in President
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s backyard where disgruntled members were accused of
sabotaging the party’s candidates.
The reports saw the Midlands executive suspending
Mnangagwa’s ally and former Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena
and many provincial executive members on the same charges.
The hearings for the suspended members were scheduled to be
conducted yesterday but were cancelled
at the last minute after party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa
called the leadership to order.
According to a notice written by acting provincial
chairperson Edson Chiherenge issued on
Tuesday, the hearings and prohibition orders were no longer valid.
The notice was addressed to all district co-ordinating
committee (DCC) chairpersons and senior provincial members.
“Please be advised that the acting Midlands provincial
chairman has ordered the nullification of all disciplinary processes within the
Midlands province,” part of the notice read.
“All notices of hearings and prohibition orders issued out
are no longer valid.”
In a memo to DCC and senior provincial members on Monday,
Chiherenge insisted that the hearings would proceed.
“In that regard, all members of the party who were summoned
to appear before the Midlands provincial disciplinary committee are directed to
report at the Zanu PF provincial offices on (Wednesday) December 6, 2023,” he
wrote.
Wadyajena, who lost to Flora Buka during the primaries, was
accused of sabotaging her campaign rallies.
Several party members who lost in the primaries faced the
same fate amid indications that as many as 360 members faced the chop.
On Monday, Mutsvangwa reminded party members of a politburo
directive stopping arbitrary suspension of party members.
Mutsvangwa made the order after Midlands and Harare
provinces had embarked on an exercise to purge members who worked against the
provincial leadership.
Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa, who is
under fire for failing to mobilise support for the party in the August 23 and
24 polls, was axingprovincial and district members on spurious allegations.
Newsday
